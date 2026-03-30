Sri Lanka to propose Russian investment in Colombo port during Russian deputy FM visit

NEW DELHI, March 30. /TASS/. During the visit to Colombo by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, the government of Sri Lanka will propose that Russian investors consider participating in projects on the territory of the port of the Sri Lankan capital, the local government sources said.

"The visit of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister [Andrey Rudenko] will not include discussions on fuel, this will be a political visit. We will consider several areas of cooperation, including investment in the Colombo port and a number of other sectors," Daily Mirror newspaper quoted the sources as saying.

According to the publication, Rudenko will arrive in Sri Lanka on April 2 for high-level talks.

The construction of the Colombo port has been underway for more than 10 years in the capital of Sri Lanka with financing from China. The authorities of the island nation see it as having the potential to become an international financial center and an investment hub. As the Daily Mirror recalled, amid tensions in the Middle East, Sri Lanka has intensified contacts with a number of countries, including Russia, as well as Brazil, in order to attract investment and expand trade to support the country’s economy.

Last week, a Russian delegation led by Russian Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin visited Colombo for talks on fuel supplies. As the Russian embassy in Sri Lanka noted, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation with the main focus on energy cooperation, including ensuring energy stability, developing refining capacities, and strengthening long-term partnership.