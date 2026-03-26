Oil prices grow, markets are unstable — Putin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Oil prices are growing but markets are unstable, President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

The head of state cautioned against attempt to "squander away" surplus revenues from rising oil prices and urged to remain prudent.

"Now, when prices of our traditional exports are on the rise but markets are also in fever, a temptation may appear to take advantage of the situation, receive the opportunistic income and, so to say, to squander it away, use for dividends or, as regards the state this time, to boost budget expenses, budget expenditures," Putin said.