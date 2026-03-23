Two Indian tankers passed through Hormuz Strait — ministry

NEW DELHI, March 23. /TASS/. Two tankers flying the Indian flag and with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on board passed the Strait of Hormuz and are heading to India, the Indian Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways told reporters.

"Two Indian Flag LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, carrying 92,612.59 metric tons of LPG, have transited through the Strait of Hormuz today evening," the ministry said. "The vessels have 33 and 27 Indian seafarers onboard respectively," it noted.

The vessels are destined for India and are expected to reach ports in the country between March 26 and 28," the ministry added.

At least 22 ships under the Indian flag are in the Hormuz area, the ministry informed earlier. The Indian government identified twenty of them as critical for the national energy security and is holding talks on their safe passage, it added.