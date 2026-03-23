Agreement on construction of first nuclear plant in Vietnam to be signed after talks — PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The intergovernmental agreement on construction of the first nuclear power plant in Vietnam will be signed in conclusion of talks today, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

"The intergovernmental agreement on construction of the first nuclear power plant in the territory of Vietnam will be signed in conclusion of talks today," Mishustin said.

"Creation of the nuclear plant will give a strong impetus to development of cooperation in adjacent areas - high technologies, fundamental and applied research," he added.