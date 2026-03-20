MOEX index slightly slows gains following Bank of Russia rate cut decision

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The MOEX index slightly slowed its gains following the Bank of Russia’s decision to cut the key rate to 15% per annum, according to trading data.

Prior to the regulator’s decision being published, the MOEX index was up 0.41% at 2,880.87 points, according to data as of 13:25 Moscow time. As of 13:33 Moscow time, the index slowed its growth to 2,879.61 points (+0.37%). By 13:35 Moscow time, the MOEX index stood at 2,878.69 points (+0.34%), while the RTS index was up 0.34% at 1,068.92 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index rose by 0.42% to 2,880.92 points, while the RTS index increased by 0.42% to 1,069.75 points.