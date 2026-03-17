Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover down almost by half in January-February

BAKU, March 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $499.979 mln in January-February 2026, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

In January-February 2025, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $997.941 mln, which means the trade volume has decreased almost by half year-on-year.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $157.763 mln in January-February 2026 (up by 4.6%), while imports from Russia totaled $342.216 mln compared to $847.073 mln in the same period in 2025 (down 2.5-fold), according to figures provided by the customs service.

Russia ranked fourth among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy, Turkey, and China, according to the report. The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 7.98% of the republic’s total foreign trade turnover.

In 2025, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $4.92 bln, an increase by 2.5% compared with the previous year.