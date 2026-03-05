Russia interested in entering African markets — minister

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in entering African markets as they are currently the most promising and fastest growing, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said.

"It is very important to be present in this market and enter it now because Africa will be one of the fastest growing markets on the planet in the coming decades," he told reporters. "Yes, it is very different, <...> but nevertheless it is necessary to work with them (countries - TASS) all, this is a large potential market for consumption of our products," the minister added.

Agriculture, energy resources, and employment of Russian technology are among areas for partnership, according to Reshetnikov. "It is necessary to work with them, and that’s our strategic vector," he stressed.

Speaking of cooperation with the Central African Republic (CAR), the minister pointed out that the country has an advantageous location: "It is still one of such elements of the big market of [African] countries, and eventually the market will grow.".