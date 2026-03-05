Airlines to carry over 8,000 passengers from the UAE, Oman on Thursday

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Airlines will take over 8,000 passengers from the UAE and Oman on Thursday and complete 37 flights, the Russian Ministry of Transport said.

"Russian and foreign airlines plan to carry over 8,000 passengers from the UAE and Oman today. The carriers intend to complete 37 off-schedule flights to do that - they were canceled or transferred to another date earlier because of situation aggravation in the Middle East," the ministry said.

Skies of Bahrain, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Qatar and Kuwait remain closed. Restrictions are partly in effect in the airspace of the UAE and Saudi Arabia.