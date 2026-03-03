IMF observes disruptions to trade, market volatility over Middle East situation

NEW YORK, March 3. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East, it has observed disruptions to trade, volatility in financial markets, and surges in energy prices, according to a statement released on the IMF’s website.

"We are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East. So far, we have observed disruptions to trade and economic activity, surges in energy prices, and volatility in financial markets," the statement reads.

"The situation remains highly fluid and adds to an already uncertain global economic environment. It is too early to assess the economic impact on the region and the global economy. That impact will depend on the extent and duration of the conflict," the IMF noted.

A comprehensive assessment will be provided in the IMF’s April World Economic Outlook, the organization added.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. At the same time, US leadership openly called on the Iranian population to rise up against their government and seize power. As a result of the strikes, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other senior figures in the leadership of the Islamic Republic were killed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.