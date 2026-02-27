Polar Lithium starts pilot production at Kolmozerskoye Deposit

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Polar Lithium, a joint venture of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel, has started pilot lithium production at the Kolmozerskoye Deposit in the Murmansk Region, Russian Minister of Natural Resources Alexander Kozlov said.

"At the Kolmozerskoye Deposit, this is in the Murmansk Region, a company – the joint venture of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel started early pilot production of lithium. They plan to reach the full scale in four years," the minister said.

The company said earlier it could have first production output as early as by 2028.

The Kolmozerskoye Deposit development plan anticipates the output of lithium carbonate and hydroxide in the volume of 45,000 metric tons per year.