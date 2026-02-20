Gasoline prices in the red on SPIMEX over week — trading data

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Gasoline prices lost almost 3% for the regular grade and 0.1% for the premium grade over the week on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX), according to trading data.

Ai-95 premium gasoline prices added 0.89% this Friday to 63,334 rubles ($823.58) per metric ton. Ai-92 regular gasoline prices moved up by 1.41% today to 60,478 rubles ($786.5) per metric ton.

Diesel fuel ticked up by 0.93% to 55,481 rubles ($721.5) per metric ton for the summer grade, 0.81% to 55,107 rubles ($716.6) per metric ton for the inter-seasonal grade, and 1.88% to 62,813 rubles ($816.8) per metric ton for the winter grade.

Jet fuel prices edged down by 0.56% to 73,742 rubles ($959) per metric ton. Prices of liquefied petroleum gases moved up by 2.09% to 23,888 rubles ($310.6) per metric ton. Furnace fuel prices lost 0.66% to 13,907 rubles ($180.9) per metric ton.