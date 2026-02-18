Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Wednesday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.1% to 2,768.22 and 1,136.38 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.65 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.016 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.12% at 2,768.54 points and 1,136.52 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.8 kopecks at 10.998 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.4% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,776.5 points.