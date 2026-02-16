Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.58% to 2,792.4 and 1,139.55 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 1 kopeck as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.106 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.45% at 2,788.72 points and 1,138.05 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 2.4 kopecks at 11.072 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.42% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,787.9 points.