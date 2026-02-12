Russian foreign debt grew by $30 bln in 2025, reach $319.8 bln

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian foreign debt amounted to $319.8 bln as of January 1, 2026, which is 10.4 higher than the indicator as of the start of 2025, the Central Bank said.

"According to the estimate of the Bank of Russia, the foreign debt of the Russian Federation as of January 1, 2026 amounted to $319.8 bln, increasing since the start of 2025 by $30 bln or by 10.4%," the regulator said.

"The pace of the indicator was largely driven by the positive revaluation of liabilities of other sectors and the banking system as a result of ruble appreciation, and by attracted debt financing," the Bank of Russia noted. The foreign debt of Russia totaled $289.75 bln as of January 1, 2025.