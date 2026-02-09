Investments in Moscow’s economy rose by 60% over six years — mayor

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The volume of investments in Moscow’s economy has increased by more than 60% over the past six years, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There were, of course, difficult years – the early 2020s – but those were the COVID years. Otherwise, the trend has generally been positive. <…> In line with your instructions, we are supporting the development of high-tech production and industry. And we are fulfilling our task of ensuring the technological independence of the economy. Investments have grown by 60%. It is precisely these investments that provide the foundation for future development, a solid groundwork," he said.

According to Sobyanin, by the end of 2025 growth was recorded across all key indicators of socio-economic development, confirming the high level of resilience of the capital’s economy. The positive momentum was driven by accelerated infrastructure development, investment stimulation, the creation of new employment centers, and the formation of a high-quality urban environment, the mayor explained.

Sobyanin also said that in 2025 Moscow maintained positive momentum across most sectors of its economy. Virtually all assigned tasks were fulfilled. "We maintained positive dynamics across most sectors of the economy and social development, did not suspend a single program, and implemented and fulfilled practically all the tasks that had been set before us," Sobyanin said, emphasizing that 2025 had been a challenging year.

Last week, it was reported that Moscow topped more than 30 national rankings and studies of cities and regions in Russia for 2025. Some of them also took into account the capital’s economic condition.

Moscow has also increased its gross regional product by 28% since 2019, Sobyanin said.

"Gross regional product: I hope that this year we will grow by more than 2%. Overall, if we look at the dynamics over recent years, since 2019 – and 2019, you know, was quite a good year for us, with a high base – nevertheless, even compared to 2019, we have increased regional product by 28%, which is quite a solid indicator. And we plan to maintain this momentum," Sobyanin said.