Europe withdraws 90% of gas injected for heating season

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Net withdrawals (the difference between volumes withdrawn and injected) of gas from Europe’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the start of the heating season have exceeded 49 bln cubic meters, accounting for about 90% of the volumes injected during the summer, according to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Withdrawals from UGS facilities on February 4 totaled around 770 mln cubic meters. The cumulative volume of gas withdrawn since the beginning of the month is the second-highest figure for February. Total gas in storage currently stands at about 42.5 bln cubic meters.

Temperatures across Europe this week have been uneven. While the first half of the week was relatively cold, warmer weather reached the region by the weekend.

Wind generation accounted for an average of 19% of EU electricity production in January and 22% in February. The average gas purchase price in Europe in February stands at $410 per 1,000 cubic meters, compared with $415 in January.

The previous withdrawal season from European underground storage facilities ended on March 28, 2025, when inventories stood at 33.57%. At present, Europe’s UGS facilities are 38.48% full (16.74 percentage points below the five-year average for this date), compared with 51.3% a year earlier. Since the start of the heating season on October 13, EU countries have withdrawn about 54 bln cubic meters of gas from storage. Net withdrawals have exceeded 49 bln cubic meters, or 90% of the volumes injected during the summer. Total withdrawals on the 115th day since peak storage levels were reached are 2% above the five-year average for this date.