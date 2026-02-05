Russia, Brazil will continue talks on UN Convention on International Tax Cooperation

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Russia and Brazil agreed to continue their constructive participation in the negotiation process for the United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation, according to a joint statement following the 8th meeting of the Russian-Brazilian High-Level Commission on Cooperation.

The countries see this initiative as a key one to strengthening an inclusive, balanced, and effective international tax system, the document states.

According to the statement, both countries stressed that the success of these negotiations will be crucial for ensuring a fair distribution of taxation rights, strengthening international tax cooperation and achieving sustainable development goals.