Prices of precious metals futures contract show significant growth on Wednesday

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Prices of precious metals such as platinum, palladium, gold, and silver, are growing in the range between 3.02-10.69% on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Comex (a division of NYMEX), according to trading data.

As of 11:25 p.m. Moscow time (08:25 p.m. GMT) the price of palladium futures contract with settlement in March 2026 stood at $1,756.5 per troy ounce (up 3.02%) on NYMEX, while platinum futures with settlement in April 2026 rose 5.47% to $2,219.2 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures with settlement in April 2026 on the Comex exchange was $4,957.9 per troy ounce (+6.56%), and silver futures with settlement in March 2026 were at $109.175 per troy ounce (+10.69%).