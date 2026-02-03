Ukraine’s state debt gain 30% in 2025, reach 98.4% of GDP

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The state debt of Ukraine increased by almost 30% and reached 98.4% of the national GDP, the Finance Ministry of the country said.

"As of December 31, 2025, the total amount of the state and state guaranteed debt of Ukraine totaled 9,042.7 bln hryvnia ($213.3 bln), which is 29.5% (28.4% in the dollar equivalent) more than as of the end of 2024," the ministry said on its website. According to preliminary estimates, the state debt totals 98.4% of forecast GDP in 2025.

The state debt grew in the dollar equivalent by $47.3 bln last year, largely on account of the increase in long-term financing from Kiev’s international partners, the ministry said. According to its data, about 75% of the state and state guaranteed debt of Ukraine constitutes the external one as of the end of 2025. Liabilities towards the EU total more than a half of the external debt (about 40% of the total state debt).

Kiev recognizes for more than one year that Ukraine can only cover defense spending on its own, while all the other budget accounts are funded by Western partners. The Ukrainian budget for 2026 was made with the record-high deficit of $47.5 bln, compared to $39.5 bln deficit in 2025.