Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.78% to 2,761.08 points and 1,148.51 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 10 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.036 rubles.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 1.03% at 2,754.18 points and at 1,145.64 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 11.85 kopecks at 11.0545 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker added 0.06% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,784.36 points.