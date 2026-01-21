Direct investments surge by 14% globally in 2025 — UNCTAD

GENEVA, January 21. /TASS/. Foreign direct investments (FDI) gained 14% globally in 2025 and reached $1.6 trillion, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in its report.

"An increase in flows of more than $140 billion through several global financial centers played an important part," UNCTAD noted.

"FDI flows to developed economies increased by 43% to $728 billion, while flows to developing economies declined by 2% to an estimated $877 billion, or 55% of global flows," it said. At the same time, three quarters of the least developed countries "saw stagnant or declining inflows," UNCTAD stressed.

"An increase in FDI flows in 2026 remains possible, as projections for inflation and borrowing costs in major markets suggest a further easing of financing conditions. Rising M&A activity could also support growth," UNCTAD experts said. On the other side, "geopolitical tensions, regional conflicts, and economic fragmentation trends are likely to depress project activity, with further concentration of capital expenditures in few strategic industries, especially data centers and semiconductors," they noted.