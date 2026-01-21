RusHydro boost hydropower plants capacity by 74 MW in 2025

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. RusHydro increased the installed capacity of its hydropower plants by 74 MW as a result of implementing the comprehensive upgrade program in 2025, the Russian energy company said.

"Owing to the upgrade, including the one completed in prior years, the capacity change documenting procedure was performed. As a result of that, the installed capacity of RusHydro hydropower plants was increased by 74 MW," the company informed.

The hydropower plant company will continue its technical upgrade and revamping efforts this year.