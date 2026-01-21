Shares of Russian gold miners rise amid record-high gold prices

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Shares of Russian gold-mining companies are posting gains on the Moscow Exchange, according to trading data. The upward trend comes amid gold prices hitting historic highs.

As of 10:45 a.m. Moscow time, Seligdar’s shares were up 6.44% to 53.38 rubles ($0.69) per share, while Polyus shares stood at 2,707.8 rubles ($34.94) per share (+2.22%). By 11:00 a.m. Moscow time, Seligdar shares slowed their advance to 53.05 rubles ($0.69) per share (+5.78%) and Polyus shares accelerated their rise to 2,710.4 rubles ($34.98) per share (+2.32%).

Earlier in the morning, the price of a February 2026 gold futures contract on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) reached a new all-time high, surpassing the $4,850 per troy ounce mark. According to data as of 11:00 a.m. Moscow time, the precious metal was trading at $4,858.5 per troy ounce (+1.95%).