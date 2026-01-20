Export revenues from global tourism record high in 2025 — UN

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Export revenues from global tourism climbed to record high $2.2 trillion last year, the UN Tourism said in its press release.

"International tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) grew by 4% in 2025, as most destinations worldwide posted solid results. According to the first World Tourism Barometer of the year, an estimated 1.52 billion international tourists were recorded globally in 2025, almost 60 million more than in 2024," the organization said.

"These numbers reflect a return to pre-pandemic growth trends, closer to the 5% average increase per year between 2009 and 2019. Results were driven by strong demand, robust performance from large source markets and the ongoing recovery of destinations in Asia and the Pacific. Increased air connectivity and enhanced visa facilitation also supported international travel in 2025," it noted.

"Total export revenues from tourism (including receipts and passenger transport) are estimated at $2.2 trillion in 2025 based on available data," the UN Tourism said. Expectation are that international tourism will gain 3-4% annually this year.