Global oil demand to grow by 1.4 mln bpd in 2026 to 106.5 mln bpd — OPEC forecast

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Global oil demand in 2026 could grow by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) to 106.52 million bpd, according to a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In 2025, according to preliminary data, demand was 105.14 million bpd, the organization noted. In 2027, OPEC expects oil demand to grow by 1.3 million bpd to 107.86 million bpd.

OPEC calls this a "healthy" increase. The bulk of the increase will come from non-OECD countries, at 1.2 million bpd in 2026-2027.

OPEC also maintained its forecast for oil supply growth from non-OPEC+ countries in 2026 at 0.6 million bpd. As a result, it would total 54.78 million bpd. The organization notes that the main drivers of oil supply growth among non-OPEC+ countries will be the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Argentina.

In 2027, liquid hydrocarbon production in non-OPEC+ countries is also expected to increase by 0.6 million bpd to 55.39 million bpd.