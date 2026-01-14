Stocks enter positive territory amid reports of Witkoff, Kushner's plans to visit Russia

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The MOEX and RTS indices have moved into positive territory during the main trading session, according to trading data.

This follows a publication by Bloomberg, citing sources, that US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the American leader's son-in-law, who visited Moscow in December, are planning to visit the Russian capital again soon and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As of 11:25 a.m. Moscow time (8:25 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 0.49% at 2,683.72 points, while the RTS was down by 0.49% at 1,072.17 points. By 11:34 a.m. Moscow time (8:34 a.m. GMT), following the Bloomberg publication, the indices had moved into positive territory as they were up by 0.54% at 2,711.52 and 1,083.27 points, respectively.

The meeting could take place in January, Bloomberg sources said, adding that plans had not yet been finalized, and the timing could be shifted due to events in Iran.