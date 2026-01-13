Exchange-traded sales of mineral fertilizers doubled in 2025 — FAS

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The volume of exchange-traded sales of mineral fertilizers in 2025 was twice as high as in 2024, the press service of Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) reported.

"In 2025, a total of 294,000 tons of mineral fertilizers were sold on the exchange, compared with 146,000 tons a year earlier. Ammonium nitrate was the most in-demand product at exchange trading, accounting for more than one-third of all exchange sales. Carbamide-ammonium mixture and nitrogen-phosphorus fertilizers ranked second and third, respectively," the agency said.

According to the FAS, the development of exchange trading helps form price benchmarks, reduces the risks of price manipulation, and ensures that Russian agricultural producers have access to mineral fertilizers at affordable prices.

The antimonopoly service also recalled that the maximum price level for mineral fertilizers for agricultural producers remains fixed at the 2022 level.