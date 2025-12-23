Burlak snowmobile's towing capacity 60% up for Arctic, Antarctic

YEKATERINBURG, December 23. /TASS/. The Burlak All-Terrain Vehicles Company created a two-axle trailer that allows increasing the towing capacity of snowmobiles for the Arctic and Antarctic from 1.5 to 2.5 tons. The upgrade project helped introduce new domestic developments into production of trailers for snowmobiles, making them more reliable in extreme conditions, the company told TASS.

"The Burlak All-terrain Vehicles Company continues to improve the reliability and towing capacity of its snowmobiles, which are operated in the harsh conditions of the Arctic and Antarctic. <...> As a result of scientific work, was created a two-axle trailer with a gross weight of up to 3.5 tons. Among unique solutions are: a balancing suspension and an inertial brake, which ensures safety on difficult routes and allows increasing the trailer's load capacity to 2.5 tons. This project will help introduce new domestic developments into production of snowmobiles and trailers, making them more reliable in extreme conditions," the company said.

The new design allows the trailer to maintain high cross-country ability in off-road conditions, in deep snow and swamps, even with a loaded trailer. The company explained that all-terrain vehicles with low-pressure tires are structurally limited in weight: bigger loads affect the cross-country ability and increase ground pressure. Thus, bigger transportation efficiency is achieved by optimizing the design and by using trailer solutions without increasing the vehicle's weight.

By introducing new developments, the company is expected to offer cutting cargo transportation costs in hard-to-reach areas, cutting the number of trips and will increase amount of cargo transported within one trip. The project's total cost was 4.6 million rubles ($58,000). The development was implemented jointly with the South Urals and the Kurgan State Universities.