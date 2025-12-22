Platinum price on Nymex hits June 2008 high

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The price of platinum futures for January 2026 delivery has surpassed $2,100 per troy ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex) for the first time since June 18, 2008, according to trading data.

As of 7:25 a.m. Moscow time (4:25 a.m. GMT) the precious metal price was up by 4.06% at $2,100.6 per troy ounce. The platinum price has increased by 131.49% year-to-date.

Meanwhile the price of palladium futures for March 2026 delivery on Nymex was up by 5.85% at $1,891.5 per troy ounce, having risen above this level for the first time since December 15, 2022. Since the beginning of the year, the price of palladium has more than doubled, having increased by 107.97%.