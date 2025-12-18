Russian stock indices up as main trading session on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian stock market was showing gains in leading indices at the start of the main trading session. The yuan declined after rising at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were up 0.15%, to 2,763.82 and 1,083.17 points, respectively. The yuan rate has gained 1.5 kopecks compared to the previous session's close, reaching 11.414 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had slowed to 2,760.44 points (up 0.03%), while the RTS Index was at 1,081.85 points (up 0.03%). Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate declined to 11.39 rubles (-0.95 kopecks).

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) rose 0.28% at the opening of the morning trading session, reaching 2,767.43 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.