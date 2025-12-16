Russia indisputably leads in nuclear icebreakers sphere

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russia is currently the unconditional leader in the nuclear-powered icebreakers sphere and is also among the first countries in implementing autonomous navigation technologies, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said.

"The work in interests of revamping water transport is underway in shipbuilding. We are the unconditional leaders in the nuclear-powered icebreakers segment, built up strong positions for electric passenger vessels, entered the cruise liners niche and are among the first to roll out autonomous ship navigation technologies," Manturov noted.

The self-diving solutions trend is also current for railway transport, the official said. Commuter trains, subway trains and shunting engines are being tested in Russia at present with the use of these principles.