Trans-Baikal business resident to open coal sorting, processing workshop

CHITA, December 10. /TASS/. The Promresurs-Chita Company, a business resident of the Trans-Baikal Advanced-Development Territory, is investing 209 million rubles ($2.7 million) to create a coal sorting and processing workshop, as well as an electricity generation facility in Chita, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"The resident plans to process annually about 42,000 tons of coal, and the production will start in the third quarter of 2027," the press service said. "The project is being implemented at the Kadalinsky Industrial Park. Under the agreement with the corporation, the project's investment will make 209 million rubles, with 79 new jobs."

The business resident will build several workshops for coal sorting, production of coal briquettes, coal pyrolysis and synthesis gas production, as well as a gas power plant and storage sites. The company plans to produce 12,000 tons of coal briquettes a year and about 30 tons of assorted coal of various sizes. The company's thermal power plant will generate up to 14,400 kWh a year, providing electricity to small investment projects inside the industrial park.

"The Promresurs-Chita Company's project will contribute to development of the region's energy infrastructures. The region's preferential regime will offer to the business resident tax benefits and administrative preferences, and the Kadalinsky Industrial Park will offer necessary infrastructures for a quick start of production," the press service quoted director of the corporation's office in the Trans-Baikal Region Dina Arkhipenko as saying.

The industrial park's commissioning is due in 2026.