Europe takes over 10 bcm of gas from storage facilities since start of heating season

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Net withdrawals from Europe’s underground gas storage facilities (UGS), defined as the volume of gas taken out of storage minus the amount injected back in, have already surpassed 10 billion cubic meters during the current heating season, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Last season’s withdrawal period ended on March 28, 2025, with storage still 33.57% full. At present, European UGS facilities are 73.85% full, which is 10.58 percentage points below the five-year average for this date and down from 84.2% a year ago.

Since the heating season began on October 13, EU countries have removed about 14 billion cubic meters of gas from storage, with net withdrawals exceeding 10 billion cubic meters. Overall, volumes extracted on the 52nd day after reaching full capacity are 23% below the five-year average for this date.