Russia's gas exports to Europe via TurkStream up by 8% yoy in January-November

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russia’s gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline increased by 7.8% year-on-year in in January-November and totaled 16.3 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

In November, Russian gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream decreased by 3% compared to the all-time high of October and increased by 10% compared to November 2024, reaching 1.63 billion cubic meters.

The average daily capacity of the TurkStream pipeline in the European direction in November (54.3 million cubic meters per day) was 9.8% higher than in November 2024 and at the same level as October of this year. Thus, the pipeline was almost 96% operational last month.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey via the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters and is designed to supply Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. Currently, it remains the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe following the cessation of transit through Ukraine. The starting point of the TurkStream pipeline is the Russkaya compressor station, built near Anapa. Earlier, TASS reported citing ENTSOG data that supplies via the TurkStream gas pipeline to Europe in 2024 increased by 23% to 16.7 billion cubic meters. Of this volume, a record 8.6 billion cubic meters went to Hungary. Total pipeline gas exports from Russia to Europe in 2024 increased by 14% compared to the previous year, to 32.1 billion cubic meters.

Russia also increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% by the end of 2024, to just over 21 billion cubic meters. Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines across the Black Sea: Blue Stream and TurkStream.