Romania plans to expand sanctions against Lukoil’s refinery — prime minister

BUCHAREST, November 21. /TASS/. The Romanian government will adopt a regulation allowing for additional restrictive measures against the Petrotel refinery, owned by Russian oil major Lukoil and subject to US sanctions since November 21, Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced at a press conference.

"On Monday, we will publish a regulation <...> by which Romania establishes a sanctions mechanism that complements the current framework, which allows us to impose sanctions only based on decisions taken by EU countries," he said.

"Depending on how the situation develops, we will decide in December whether this mechanism will be activated or not."

Bolojan noted that the current mechanism involves monitoring the activities of Lukoil companies "to ensure that their businesses are independent."

"Regarding cooperation between Lukoil and Romgaz in energy exploration and production in the Black Sea, we have taken the necessary measures to ensure Romgaz is not harmed by these sanctions," the Prime Minister stressed.

"We are cooperating with the American agency that imposed these sanctions," he added. Responding to a question about what will happen to the Petrotel refinery, its employees, and their salaries, Bolojan said: "Lukoil must take the necessary measures."

In October, the US Department of the Treasury included the oil company Lukoil and its subsidiaries in a new package of US sanctions.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed later, the new US restrictions will not significantly impact the country's "economic well-being." Furthermore, Putin noted that the sanctions represent an unfriendly act against Moscow that "does not strengthen Russian-American relations, which have only just begun to recover."