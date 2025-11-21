Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Friday

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose 2.16% to 2,685.03 points by the ned of Friday's main trading session on the Moscow Exchange, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose 4.37% to 1,070.35 points. The yuan-to-ruble rate fell 12 kopecks to 11.09 rubles.

"The MOEX Index steadily gained at the end of the week, reaching 2,700 points on Friday morning. Discussions of the US-proposed peace plan for Ukraine instill hope that diplomatic efforts will prevail this time," noted Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments.

"Bashneft common shares (+3.4%) were the top gainers on the stock market, possibly ahead of the issuer's 9M 2025 financial statements," notes Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global.

Tatneft common shares (-3.1%) were the leaders of decline, according to Milchakova, possibly due to overvalued shares and falling oil prices.

The BCS World of Investments forecast for the MOEX Index for November 24 is 2,550-2,700 points.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to fluctuate in the range of 2,600-2,700 points on Monday. The forecast for the dollar, euro, and yuan exchange rates at the beginning of the week is 78-80 rubles, 90-92.5 rubles. and 10.9-11.3 rubles, respectively.