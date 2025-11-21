Shares of European defense companies fall by almost 6% amid reports on Ukraine peace plan

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Shares of several European defense companies, including BAE Systems, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Leonardo, Rheinmetall, and Saab, fell between 2.25% and 5.6%, according to Tradingview.

A possible reason for the negative dynamics was the 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, which is being discussed in the media.

According to European stock exchanges as of 03:56 p.m. Moscow time (12:56 p.m. GMT), shares of the German company Renk declined by 5.6% to 52.39 euros per share, shares of the Italian company Leonardo fell by 3.05% to 47.6 euros per share, securities of the German Rheinmetall were trading at 1,572 euros per share (-3.94%), the price of shares of the Swedish concern Saab was 491.8 Swedish kroner per share (-2.25%), shares of Hensoldt fell by 4.06%, to 74.45 euros per share, shares of TKMS dropped by 4.04% to 61.75 euros, shares of the Spanish Indra fell by 3.68% to 45.6 euros.

As of 4:08 p.m. Moscow time (01:08 p.m. GMT), shares of UK-based BAE Systems fell by 1.28% to 1.732 British pence per share. Meanwhile, shares of Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace were down 3.97%, to 234.75 Norwegian kroner per share. As of 4:10 PM Moscow time (01:10 p.m. GMT), the STOXX index of European aerospace and defense companies was down 0.82%, to 5.524 points.

Ukrainian conflict settlement plan

According to details of the US plan leaked to the Western media, the US and other countries will recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will withdraw. According to Axios, the line of contact between the parties in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. Deployment of foreign troops in the country will be prohibited, and Russian will become the official language.

As Bloomberg reported, the new US plan also includes lifting sanctions against Russia.

Earlier Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow had not officially received the 28-point US plan for the Ukrainian settlement and Washington had not discussed it with Russia in detail. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow would respond to this initiative once it received official information.