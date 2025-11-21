Russia selected 13 research teams as part of federal project to develop AI — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia has 13 research teams on artificial intelligence that were selected as part of the relevant federal project, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said in his speech at the opening of Artificial Intelligence Science Day at the AI Journey forum, the year's key AI event.

"As part of the Artificial Intelligence federal project, the Economic Development Ministry regularly holds selections and competitions for leading research centers. Following a fair selection process, we have 13 research teams. They are part of the Russian elite of artificial intelligence developers and technologies," Chernyshenko said, as quoted by his press service.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that an international foresight exercise in artificial intelligence was held earlier this year. Scientists from 36 countries worked for a year at 25 sessions and identified 10 generally accepted areas for the development of AI science. Chernyshenko noted that these areas provide "the foundation that will enable breakthroughs that no one else in the world has yet thought of."

"This year, we selected third-wave research centers. They focus their entire scientific work in 10 foresight areas. And we still have a fourth wave ahead, where we will also provide grants to scientists," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Chernyshenko also noted that the priority is to build an honest and open scientific environment, and Russia is ready to work together with those who believe in the development of AI for the sake of real progress.

"Russia has its own path. Scientists are joining us. This shows that they share our values. Historically, thousands of doctors from Asia, Africa, and the Middle East were trained in the USSR. They learned from Soviet specialists, adopted methods, and then improved national healthcare systems back home. During the pandemic, Russia provided assistance to nearly 50 countries: sending medicines, equipment, and our doctors," the Deputy Prime Minister recalled.