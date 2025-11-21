China's imports of Russian rapeseed oil exceed $1 bln — federal center

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Supplies of rapeseed oil from Russia to China increased by 20% in physical terms in January-October 2025 to 1 mln tons, and by 30% in monetary terms to over $1 bln, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to the General Administration of Customs of China, in the first ten months of 2025 China purchased 1 mln tons of rapeseed oil from Russia worth over $1 bln. Thus, Chinese imports increased by 20% in weight, and by 30% in value," the report said.

In January-October 2024, rapeseed oil supplies from Russia to China amounted to 845,000 tons worth $833 mln.

Russia ranks first among exporting countries in terms of value of supplies, according to the report. Belarus ranks second ($243 mln), followed by the UAE ($230 mln). In just ten months, China purchased $1.86 bln worth of rapeseed oil.