Delo Group expects contraction of Russian container traffic

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Delo Group expects a decline in the container traffic in Russia by 5-6% as of the end of this year, Board Chairman of the group Sergey Shishkarev told reporters on the sidelines of the Transport Week 2025 forum.

"I expect 5-6% - this is for the Russian container market," he said.

Minor positive dynamics is demonstrated now only by export shipments of containers, Shishkarev noted.

The group estimated earlier that the Russian container market fell by 5.6% over ten months of this year in annual terms. The volume of laden containers transportation totaled 5.9 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent].

