Russia’s steel output down 6.2% in October to 5.3 mln tons — WSA

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia’s steel production fell by 6.2% in October 2025 year-on-year to 5.3 mln tons, the World Steel Association (WSA) reported.

Steel production in Russia in January-October lost 4.9% to 56.5 mln tons.

China’s production reached 72 mln tons in October, down by 12.1% year-on-year, while India’s output amounted to 13.6 mln tons, up by 5.9%, according to the report. Steel production in Japan slipped by 1% in the reporting period to 6.9 mln tons while output in the US gained 9.4% to 7 mln tons.

Russia, Ukraine and other CIS countries produced 6.4 mln tons of steel this October, which is 5.1% lower than in the same period last year. In the first ten months of 2025 those countries produced 67.7 mln tons of steel, down by 5.1%.

Global steel production amounted to 143.3 mln tons last month, down by 5.9% year-on-year, according to the report.

The World Steel Association is one of the largest industry associations globally. Its member companies account for approximately 85% of the world's steel output.