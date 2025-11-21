Lukoil's board of directors recommends dividends for 9M of 397 rubles per share

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Lukoil's Board of Directors has recommended that shareholders decide on a dividend payment based on the results of the first nine months of 2025, the company said in a statement. The proposed dividend payment closing date is January 12.

"Noting the stable financial position of Lukoil Group, the Board of Directors recommended that the meeting take a decision on the payment of dividends based on the results of the first nine months of 2025 in the amount of 397 rubles per ordinary share, and proposed setting the date on which persons entitled to receive dividends are determined as January 12, 2026," the statement reads.

The absentee meeting of shareholders where the issue of dividends will be considered will be held on December 29. The list of participants will be compiled as of December 4.

In October, the US and UK added Lukoil to their sanctions lists. Lukoil subsequently cancelled its board of directors meeting scheduled for October 23, which was expected to consider 9M dividend recommendation.

Lukoil paid dividends for 2024 in the amount to 1,055 rubles per share.