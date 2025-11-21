Tax receipts of Russian budget reach almost $619.5 bln in 10M 2025 — Tax Service

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Tax receipts of the Russian federal budget increased by 3.5 trillion rubles ($44.2 bln) to 49 trillion rubles ($619.5 bln), head of the Federal Tax Service Daniil Egorov said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We note in conclusion of ten months that the budget system keeps its stability, main incomes, and actually non-oil and gas revenues are the ones on account of which this stability is kept. If we look at ten months, we have the plus of 3.5 trillion rubles - this is plus 8% and it makes up to 49 trillion rubles in total," Egorov said.

Oil and gas revenues constitute just 30% in the Russian federal budget, he noted. "And this also evidences, considering that growth is provided nevertheless, that the budget is stable," Egorov stressed.