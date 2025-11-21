Russia could nationalize West’s assets in response to actions of EU — lawmaker

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The assets of American and other Western companies in Russia could be nationalized in response to the possible seizure of Russian assets in the EU, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on Financial Markets, told TASS.

Earlier, the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, asked Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to instruct the government and the Bank of Russia to prepare an action plan in advance in the event the European Union decides to confiscate Russian assets.

"I haven't seen it [the plan]. But I can only assume that [in accordance with this plan] the assets of American and other Western countries operating in Russia would be nationalized," Aksakov said.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stated that a plan for retaliatory measures to the confiscation of Russian assets has already been prepared.