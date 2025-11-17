US LNG supplies may harm environment, EU’s energy budget — expert

BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the US may harm the environment and negatively affect the European Union’s energy budget, Politico writes, citing Harry Tzimitras, director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo Cyprus Center.

"US LNG is currently very expensive, straining energy budgets; the likelihood of geopolitical antagonisms is heightened; and the whole project is identified as going against the efforts to achieve environmental targets, contributing to the delay in transitioning to renewable energy sources," he said.

The expert pointed out that a US-Greece deal on LNG supplies would lead to environmental consequences, financial challenges and geopolitical risks. "These span the whole gamut of the project’s aspects: Greece would have to double its storage capacity... requiring extensive construction of depots and LNG facilities with serious potential environmental footprint," Tzimitras specified.

On November 7, Greece’s DEPA-Aktor consortium signed a contract with the US company Global Ventures to import LNG starting in 2030. Reuters reported that the agreement provided for the import of 700 mln cubic meters of LNG per year.