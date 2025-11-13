Russia's international reserves fall by $6 bln over week to $719.8 bln

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves as of November 7, 2025, amounted to $719.8 bln, down $6 bln in a week, according to the Central Bank of Russia.

Over the week, reserves fell by $6 bln, or 0.8%, mainly due to negative revaluation.

As of October 31, the reserves stood at $725.8 bln.

International reserves, which are highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the Russian government, consist of foreign currency funds, special drawing rights, the reserve position in the IMF, and monetary gold. Following Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Bank of Russia. In addition to freezing Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, all transactions related to the management of the Central Bank's reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization, or body acting on behalf of or at the direction of the Central Bank, were banned.