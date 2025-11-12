Price of Brent oil down by over 3% on London’s ICE

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for January 2026 delivery was down by more than 3% on London’s ICE, having fallen below $63 per barrel, according to trading data.

As of 7:11 p.m. Moscow time (4:11 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 3.38% at $62.96 per barrel.

By 7:20 p.m. Moscow time (4:20 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had narrowed losses to 3.13% as it traded at $63.12 per barrel.

The price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for December 2025 delivery was down by 3.51% at $58.9 per barrel.