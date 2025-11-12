Russian Finance Ministry plans floating first yuan bonds in early December

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry plans to float in early December first government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan, the ministry’s press service said.

"The Russian Finance Ministry informs about planned debut floating of government securities of the Russian Federation nominated in the Chinese yuan. Offer volumes and coupon rates for issues will be determined according to results of collecting the bid book planned for December 2, 2025. The technical offering is planned on December 8, 2025," the ministry said.

Two issues of federal loan bonds with the standing coupon yield will be offered to investments, with the maturity period from three to seven years. The par value of one bond will be 10,000 yuan and the coupon period will be 182 days.