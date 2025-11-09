{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Rosoboronexport’s contracts with African countries worth nearly $4 bln

The company views the African market as very promising

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia is cooperating the defense sphere with 46 out of 54 African countries, with Rosoboronexport’s overall contract portfolio amounting to $4 billion, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

"We are working with Rwanda, Uganda, with the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Angola - the geography of cooperation is quite impressive. We cooperate with 46 out of 54 African countries, with practically 90% of countries. And the performance indices are quite good for Africa. The portfolio includes various products worth $4 billion," he said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

According to Mikheyev, the company views the African market as very promising.

Rosoboronexport is Russia’s only state-run exporter and importer of defense-related and dual products, services and technologies. On November, it marked its 25th anniversary. The company sells advanced Russian weapons and combat vehicles on the world market and accounts for 85% of supplies of defense-related products to Russia’s partners.

US insists Hungary’s waiver from sanctions only for year — Reuters
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto earlier said that the country "has received an indefinite exemption from sanctions," "but a White House official repeated in an email to Reuters on Saturday that the exemption is for one year," the agency says
Hungary’s exemption from US sanctions on Russia oil, gas supplies indefinite — Szijjarto
The Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations denied Western media reports that the exemption was made for a year
US’ economic may be cut by half if shutdown continues — US treasury secretary
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made this statement
Chief of Russia’s General Staff on operation in Ukraine, West's support for Kiev
Valery Gerasimov touched upon the stabilization of the line of engagement, the results of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and operations by Russian aviation
Russia-US summit will be held if they reach agreement on Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
According to Peter Szijjarto, the US leader is determined to continue his peacekeeping efforts
Serbia to ask US to suspend sanctions against NIS soon — Vucic
Belgrade plans to do it with Russian support, said the Serbian president
Budapest summit blocked by Russia's unwillingness to "stop" at Ukraine, Trump says
Earlier, the US leader said that holding a Russian-American summit continues to be discussed
Pakistan intends to expand political, military and economic ties with Turkey — PM
The two leaders "agreed to continue close cooperation on regional and international issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their common desire to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region and throughout the Muslim world"
NATO to pay more attention to its own nuclear potential — Rutte
The alliance's Secretary General said the organization's nuclear deterrence is the perfect guarantee of security
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Kremlin to announce date of Direct Line with Putin later — spokesman
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin will use artificial intelligence among other tools to collect questions for the Direct Line
EU exhausts means of influencing Russia — upper house deputy speaker
According to Konstantin Kosachev, the EU failed to isolate Russia or dismantle it entirely
Chinese laboratory works on pills to defy ageing — NYT
Lonvi Biosciences is engaged in developing a drug that is based on the natural compound procyanidin C1 (PCC1), which is contained in grape seed extract, according to the report
Melania Trump nominated for Fox News Patriot of the Year Award
The president's wife received the award for her active participation in domestic and foreign policy following her return to the White House for a second term
Russian Begim wins silver at Trampoline World Cup in double minitramp
The first place was taken by Spaniard Melania Rodriguez
China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two experimental satellites onboard
According to the news agency, it successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit
Russia needs to ‘build itself from within’ and not rely on West’s prudence — diplomat
"Russia "obviously needs to rely on itself," Maria Zakharova said
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Israel calls arrest warrant for Netanyahu ‘another PR move’ by Erdogan
On November 7, the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir and several senior military officials
Russian diplomat mocks Biden's statement about democracy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that King Charles III of Great Britain should learn from the former US president that there is no democracy in his kingdom
Jolie’s Ukrainian driver says going to serve in army
Dmitry Pishchikov said that he is currently at a training center
Technicians begin repairing damaged section of ZNPP’s Ferrosplavnaya-1 power line — IAEA
Rafael Grossi also noted that restoring this power line is "vital for nuclear safety" as it will provide the ZNPP with a backup power supply
South Africa rejects Trump's claim of violence against white citizens
Under the current circumstances, South Africa remains focused on its positive contribution to global processes
IN BRIEF: Attacks on energy facilities: special op progress over day
Russia’s battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported
From heavy transport aircraft to kamikaze UAV: What Russia will showcase at Dubai Air Show
The Dubai Airshow kicks off Monday at Dubai's Al Maktoum Airport
White House spokeswoman brands BBC report as fake news
The doctored video was "purposefully dishonest" and "selectively edited," Leavitt said, commenting on the Telegraph’s report, adding that British taxpayers are being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine"
Hungary secures lowest energy prices in Europe — Russian envoy
According to the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Viktor Orban is thus protecting Hungary
Russian air defenses take down 247 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in 24 hours
They also have taken down seven HIMARS missiles
EU fears decision on Russian assets to be made too late for Kiev — newspaper
If Belgium withdraws its objections, the European Commission will begin developing the appropriate legislative framework
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
West studying use of Russian weapons during special military op — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, Rosoboronexport’s products that are supplied to Russia’s strategic partners and other countries are commercially viable and demonstrate their competitive edges on the battlefield
Liege Airport suspended for 30 minutes over unidentified object
The object was spotted around 7:00 p.m., the Belgian air traffic control service Skeyes reported
Freezing cold in Russia’s Yakutia fails to frighten off tourists
Temperatures in the Oymyakon District in northern Yakutia have recently exceeded minus 60 degrees Celsius
Restrictions on energy supplies from Russia hit their initiators — World Energy Council
Chair of the World Energy Council Adnan Amin noted that amid the mounting pressure, Russia is expanding energy cooperation with China, including the construction of a new gas pipeline and other joint projects
Kiev occupied again 82 years after being liberated from Nazis — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Ukraine lost its sovereignty
Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully try to regain lost territories in Sumy Region — source
For this, the enemy uses drones and barrel artillery
Putin gave no instructions to prepare for nuclear testing — Kremlin
This must be a serious, well-founded and thought-out decision, noted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin spokesman calls Burevestnik, Poseidon breakthrough technologies
No other country in the world has such technologies, noted Dmitry Peskov
Lebanon releases Gaddafi's son Hannibal from custody — news portal
The Libyan government expressed deep gratitude to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and parliament speaker Nabih Berri "for their cooperation in resolving this issue"
Jolie’s Ukrainian driver posts video after release from recruitment office
Dmitry Pishchikov did not say however whether he will have to serve in the army or not
Albanian PM urges EU to engage in dialogue with Russia
"After all, Russia is a neighbor of the European Union, not a neighbor of the United States," Edi Rama said
EU to establish hub to fight ‘disinformation threat’ from Russia, China — newspaper
The document is initiated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Guardian writes
Kudermetova, Mertens win Final WTA Doubles Tournament
The Russian and the Belgian won the tournament for the second time
Russian Interior Ministry reports foiling terrorist plot in Moscow Region
According to Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk, the perpetrator initiated correspondence with an unknown person via a messenger app and indicated his willingness to assist Ukrainian security agencies
US miscalculated by investing in missile defense — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, NATO strategists missed the main point - a devastating retaliatory strike could follow from the depths of the sea
Trump should apologize for his remarks about Nigeria — deputy head of Nigerian Senate
Barau Jibrin described Trump's assessment of Nigeria, which he called "a disgraced country" and "a country of particular concern," as insulting and undiplomatic
Desertion leads to collapse of Ukraine’s 43rd brigade in Kharkov Region — military
The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, gas energy facilities
According to the ministry, the strike objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit
Russia only hits Ukraine’s military plants, not people — envoy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes said that Russia "does not set the task of making life of the Ukrainian population unbearable"
Russia-US summit in Budapest to take place with proper groundwork — Orban
"No one can name the exact date at this time," the minister said
Russia developing $5 bln aircraft carrier with no world analogs — fleet commander
Its development will take about ten years but there are no technical specifications for a ship of this class so far
Decision-making centers in Kiev may be targets of Russia’s strikes, says Lavrov
Moscow selects targets for strikes on the territory of Ukraine, proceeding solely from threats to Russia, the foreign minister stressed
Soldiers of Ukrainian mechanized brigade fleeing Uspenovka en masse — authorities
This is a serious setback for the Ukrainian command, as Uspenovka serves as a key defensive stronghold for their forces, the agency’s source said
Enemy troops surrender in Krasnoarmeysk as commanders abandon them — Russia’s top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry; the captive Ukrainian troops recounted that the number of the injured in the city had been rising by the day and that providing them with assistance was impossible over the lack of medicines
Russia-Cambodia ties have potential for multifaceted projects — upper house speaker
Russia’s Federation Council plans for active interaction with the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Matviyenko added
Defense firm delivers Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to Russian troops
These high-precision weapons and ammunition are highly needed in the troops today, Rostec Industrial Director for the Arms Cluster, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
US explanations concerning nuclear tests long awaited — Russian diplomat
This topic will be in focus and will generate a lot of questions and commentaries
Israel doesn’t want Turkish military to participate in int’l stabilization force in Gaza
This was stated at a briefing by the government's official representative, Shosh Bedrosyan
Russian servicemen mop up 39 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk over day — top brass
The ministry specified that the Russian military also repelled 14 enemy attacks from the Grishino area that were aimed at unblocking the surrounded Ukrainian troops
EU expects Russian response to visas’ restrictions to harm national interests — diplomat
"They should dream on, because the retaliatory measures would follow but they would be taken, first of all, based on our national interests," Maria Zakharova said
External power supply of Zaporozhye nuke plant restored along two lines — station
The station said that two working transmission lines create the necessary reserve and significantly increase reliability of the external power supply, which "is a key factor in ensuring the safe operation of the plant along with the cessation of shelling by the Kiev regime"
US to lift sanctions on construction of Paks-2 NPP in Hungary per Rosatom’s design — Orban
"Thus, on the part of the Americans, there are no objections against building phase 2 of the nuclear power plant in Paks," the head of government said
Russia needs explanations of Trump’s remarks on nuclear testing — Kremlin
Russia really need explanations as to what this is really about, because this is a very serious issue, said Dmitry Peskov
US resolves to continue efforts on settling Ukraine conflict — Orban
"The governments of both countries are filled with a resolve to continue creating the necessary conditions to establish peace," the minister said
US exempts Hungary from sanctions on oil, gas supplies from Russia — Orban
"Hungary will be completely free from sanctions with regard to gas supplies over TurkStream and oil over the Druzhba pipeline," the minister said
Number of countries opting for Russian-made weapons growing — Lavrov
They have proved their efficiency compared with similar weapons and systems manufactured in Western countries, noted Russian Foreign Minister
Venezuela sends over 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Cuba
The humanitarian cargo, which would be delivered by a vessel belonging to ALBA, set off to Cuba upon orders from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
Every fourth German would like Merkel to return as chancellor — poll
The poll showed that almost four years after the end of Merkel's chancellorship, she is still popular, primarily among the supporters of the Greens and the Left Party, young voters and residents of urban agglomerations
Nuclear parity most important component of global security — Kremlin
If Washington indeed carries out nuclear weapons tests, Russia will have to reciprocate, noted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Russia’s deputy defense minister meets with North Korean defense minister in Pyongyang
Viktor Goremykin noted active expansion of the fraternal ties between Russia and North Korea in many areas, including military cooperation
All Ukraine’s state-owned thermal power plants stop, no generation — Centrenergo
The company says it intends to restore, repair and launch new generation
Test site on Novaya Zemlya ready for resumption of nuclear tests — general
According to the general, if the US begins preparations for nuclear tests at the Nevada test site, Russia will know about it in advance, since "it is impossible to hide the transfer of various equipment there"
US lets Hungary buy Russian energy products for one year — Reuters
According to the news agency, the US has made a one-year exemption for Hungary from US sanctions for using Russian oil and gas
Odessa guerillas disrupt delivery of weapons to Ukrainian forces from Romania by rail
According to Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo, the guerrillas blew up a section of the Izmail-Odessa railway on October 17
Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 7th
Elite Ukrainian military units suffer losses in failed bid to withdraw from Krasnoarmeysk
Igor Kimakovsky clarified that some groups were forced to fall back to their previous positions, while others were eliminated by FPV-drone strikes
Vilnius shifting responsibility for border situation to Minsk — Belarus’ Foreign Ministry
The ministry also expressed hope for a speedy restoration of normal operation of the border with Lithuania and constructive bilateral relations
Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Philippines climbs to 224
On Cebu Island, flooded by torrential rains, 158 deaths have been confirmed
Local ceasefire established around ZNPP with IAEA mediation — Grossi
The IAEA Director-General noted that the ceasefire would allow specialists to begin restoring the power supply from the Ferrosplavnaya-1 substation to the Ukrainian line on Saturday
Zaporozhye nuke power plant safe after repairs, radiation background normal — director
Yury Chernichuk added that the station staff is at their workplaces
Vilnius airport closed due to unidentified objects in airspace
The air harbor is to be closed for three hours, a source in the airport's control room said
Biden says Trump ‘embarrasses’ US
The head of state should work for citizens, not just billionaires and millionaires, the former US president emphasized.
US insists Hungary’s waiver from sanctions only for year — Reuters
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto earlier said that the country "has received an indefinite exemption from sanctions," "but a White House official repeated in an email to Reuters on Saturday that the exemption is for one year," the agency says
IN BRIEF: What we know about chopper crash in Dagestan
The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district
Trump’s childhood home hits market for $2.3 million — WSJ
The five-room house in Queens, New York, was built by the American leader's father in 1940
Biden sought war, and Ukraine became much smaller — Trump
"Look what's happened to Ukraine, it's much smaller country and a lot of people are dead," the US President said
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in special op zone — top brass
Thus, the Ukrainian losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North amounted to over 160 troops
Russian Foreign Ministry works on Putin’s order from November 5 Security Council — Lavrov
The Russian President instructed the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the special services and civilian agencies to make proposals on the possibility of preparing for nuclear weapons tests
Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian presidential envoy Dmitriev, other senior officials
He also endorsed sanctions against five Russian publishing houses
Russian troops liberate Uspenovka community in Zaporozhye Region over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,285 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week
Expert explains why Russian submarines with Poseidons outperform entire NATO fleet
Besides the strike potential, the modernization program of the Russian Navy, recognized by Forbes as the largest since the Cold War, is aimed not at simply increasing the number of ships, but at creating multifunctional missile carriers that radically change the balance of power, Alexander Stepanov said
Ukrainian defense crumbles in Uspenovka — Russian security
According to the report, fighters from the 218th Guards Tank Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army passed through Uspenovka under drone cover on their way to its southwestern outskirts
Three people killed by Israeli drone attacks in Lebanon — Health Ministry
"Information about one more dead and four wounded was received from Barashit in the Bint Jbeil border sector, where a pickup truck was destroyed during an air raid," it said in a statement
Experts fail to agree on expropriation of Russian assets from Belgium — news agency
Belga noted that the negotiations at the European Commission building on Friday were "constructive" and will continue
FT article about Lavrov, Rubio is part of media war against Russia — MFA
"This piece was intended to cause ripples, to be heralded as a primary source," Maria Zakharova said
Pentagon chief likens current world situation with 1939, when World War II began
Pete Hegseth added that potential US opponents, whom he did not name, are not sitting idly by
Basketball player Kasatkin not to challenge French court's decision to extradite him to US
Оne of his lawyers, Frederic Belo, said his client insists on his innocence and does not understand the reasons for France's desire to extradite him
Survey shows 64% of Germans dissatisfied with Merz
Only 27% assess German Chancellor's work positively, a survey conducted by the INSA Sociological Institute commissioned by the Bild newspaper showed
Over 100,000 people evacuated in Philippines due to Typhoon Fung-wong
It is expected that the super storm will hit the republic on Sunday with winds surpassing 51 meters per second with squalls up to 64 meters per second
Rodrigo Paz sworn in as president of Bolivia
Presidents of Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile and Ecuador Javier Milei, Santiago Pena, Yamando Orsi, Gabriel Boric and Daniel Noboa attended the inauguration
