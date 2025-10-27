AmCham chief notes importance of projects for interaction between Russian, US businesses

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. It is very important to create projects where interaction between US and Russian businesses can take place, Robert Agee, head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham Russia), said in an interview with TASS.

"We believe that it is crucial now to create projects that foster interaction between Russian and American businesses. Previous business models will likely no longer work, and it is necessary to develop new models of interaction, perhaps including payments for technology, joint ventures, and contract manufacturing," he said.

AmCham Russia's current main goal, jointly with the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry headed by Sergey Katyrin, is to develop such models and find projects that may be of interest, Agee noted. "For example, to Russian businesses seeking American partners, and American businesses that would like to enter the Russian market," he said.